Botswana Blocks Bushiri Entry Over Money Laundering, Illegal Drug Trade

The Government of Botswana has blocked Prophet Shepherd Bushiri from setting his foot into the country any how and demanded him to apply for a visa first over money laundering and drug business.

Bushiri who is based in South Africa but born in Malawi has some followers in Botswana under his Enlightened Christian Gathering.

Bushiri is not allowed to enter Botswana unless he applies for a Visa according to Botswana’s Declaration of Persons required to obtain a Visa to enter that country.

“Notice is hereby given that in accordance with regulation 5 of the Immigration (Visa) Regulations, the Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, hereby declares that Shepherd Huxley Bushiri of Malawian nationality is to obtain Visa to enter Botswana,” reads the declaration.

It is signed by Edwin J. Batshu, Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs.. The declaration is dated April 26 2017.

Bushiri who is not honoured in Malawi has great following in South Africa.

