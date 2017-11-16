BMG Set For Carlsberg Beerfest At Lilongwe Golf Club Tomorrow

Bossaro Music Group (BMG) will join fellow artists who will perform at the Carlsberg Beerfest Urban Music Concert at the Lilongwe Golf Club on Friday.

The UMP-nominated group has made giant strides since it was formed and it has gained plaudits for a number of initiatives that include promotion of maternal health and other charitable events.

“We are not slowing down and as we promised when we formed this group, we have set our goals to have that huge influence among the youth in Malawi. Apart from entertaining, we have a number of programmes that we are going to implement in the community,” said one of the group’s member Dalitso Mtambo who is well-known as Iceberg or Bossaro Ice.

Bossaro Ice said their fans in Lilongwe should expect the best.

“We promised our fans that we will be there to thank them for the support. This festival has given us the opportunity,” said Iceberg.

Another member Patali Mkorongo, who is well known as Bossaro Cyclone, thanked Carlsberg Malawi for supporting urban music.

“As artists, we cherish that kind of support. It will go a long way in promoting the music industry,” he said.

In July 6 this year, BMG visited Zingwangwa Health Centre where the group donated various items that included orange squash, bread, soap, diapers and sugar.

BMG was established in October 2016 with the aim of entertaining, raising awareness and empowering the youth through music. Among others, the group has embraced safe motherhood and it is working with a number of organisations to increase awareness on safe motherhood.

BMG has since released singles like Ma Bossaro, Bow Down featuring Malinga Mafia, Carry On featuring Rina and Legends Never Die which features various artists.

