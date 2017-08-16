BMG Announces Fundraising Shows

Bossarro Music Group (BMG) has teamed up with a newly established non-governmental organisation IMCAI Malawi to host two fundraising events in Blantyre at Dusk to Dawn on August 26 and Blue Elephant on September 2, 2017.

IMCAI Malawi aims at up lifting the well being of all child bearing women, unborn children and new-borns by promoting and supporting the activities of midwives in Malawi.

In a press release issues on Tuesday, BMG said as part of corporate social responsibility, the group intends to assist IMCAI Malawi with funds for their start-up operations by hosting two shows in Blantyre.

During the two fundraising shows, BMG will be joined by Piksy, Young Kay, Rina, Blak Jak and Barry One.

One of BMG members Dalitso Mtambo appealed to organisations and individuals to support this cause.

“As artists, we have a role to play in increasing awareness through a number of activities and we recognise how safe motherhood is such an important issue to everyone,” he said through the press release.

BMG is a professional music group comprising Dalitso Mtambo and Patali Mkorongo. The group uses music to mobilise people and it is working towards improving people’s lives in the community through fundraising events, charity shows and motivational talks.

BMG recently undertook a charitable event at Zingwangwa Health Centre Maternity Wing and donated clothes to Rotaract Club Blantyre which would be donated to orphans.

