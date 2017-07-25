Blue-Streets: Thousands Stand-up For APM In Rumphi, Karonga Enroute To Chitipa

Hundreds waving at APM enroute to Chitipa

Business came to a standstill in Rumphi and Karonga when President Peter Mutharika was passing through enroute to Chitipa where he is expected to commission the multi-million dollar Kelenge Water Supply Project in Chitipa.

Thousands of people lined up along the road just to have a glance on the Malawi leader who have transformed the country within a short period of time without donor support. Below are some of the pictures captured during the tour.

APM Waving at the multitude
Man of the People: APM greets some of the devoted supporters
So Motherly: The FirstLady greets some of the cheerful supporters
Traditional leaders, too, were there

  1. Heinrich Dietrich   July 25, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    “the Malawi leader who have transformed the country within a short period of time without donor support” 3 lies in one sentence! Well done!

  2. Aonenji Ntondo   July 25, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Boma iloooo

  3. Hakuna Matat   July 26, 2017 at 6:12 am

    Koma wina wogulitsa chipani cha Death and Darkness 2019 adzathawa

