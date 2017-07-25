Blue-Streets: Thousands Stand-up For APM In Rumphi, Karonga Enroute To Chitipa

Business came to a standstill in Rumphi and Karonga when President Peter Mutharika was passing through enroute to Chitipa where he is expected to commission the multi-million dollar Kelenge Water Supply Project in Chitipa.
Thousands of people lined up along the road just to have a glance on the Malawi leader who have transformed the country within a short period of time without donor support. Below are some of the pictures captured during the tour.
to hell
Boma ilo yoswa yemweyo kut wawawa
AMCP ZANU ALIPA NTCHITO OSAKWIYA( MWAMVA)
Malawians you can only give them 2kg sugar to attend a political rally.
Olo yesu yemwe ena omwe amadya nao anamukana inu aMCP izo ndiye ndizanu zathu mukuziona nokha muzingo lalata pa facebook basi ife tikuwina