Blue-Streets: Thousands Stand-up For APM In Rumphi, Karonga Enroute To Chitipa

By on 21 Comments

Hundreds waving at APM enroute to Chitipa

Business came to a standstill in Rumphi and Karonga when President Peter Mutharika was passing through enroute to Chitipa where he is expected to commission the multi-million dollar Kelenge Water Supply Project in Chitipa.

Thousands of people lined up along the road just to have a glance on the Malawi leader who have transformed the country within a short period of time without donor support. Below are some of the pictures captured during the tour.

APM Waving at the multitude
Man of the People: APM greets some of the devoted supporters
So Motherly: The FirstLady greets some of the cheerful supporters
Traditional leaders, too, were there

21 Responses to "Blue-Streets: Thousands Stand-up For APM In Rumphi, Karonga Enroute To Chitipa"

  1. Mbalame Ernest Go Cornelius II   July 25, 2017 at 11:48 am

    to hell

  2. Lawrence Juh Chiwaya   July 25, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Boma ilo yoswa yemweyo kut wawawa

  3. Sincrear Gift   July 25, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    AMCP ZANU ALIPA NTCHITO OSAKWIYA( MWAMVA)

  4. Davids Ng'omah Bandah   July 25, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Malawians you can only give them 2kg sugar to attend a political rally.

  5. Williams Jali   July 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Olo yesu yemwe ena omwe amadya nao anamukana inu aMCP izo ndiye ndizanu zathu mukuziona nokha muzingo lalata pa facebook basi ife tikuwina

