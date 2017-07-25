Blue-Streets: Thousands Stand-up For APM In Rumphi, Karonga Enroute To Chitipa

Business came to a standstill in Rumphi and Karonga when President Peter Mutharika was passing through enroute to Chitipa where he is expected to commission the multi-million dollar Kelenge Water Supply Project in Chitipa.

Thousands of people lined up along the road just to have a glance on the Malawi leader who have transformed the country within a short period of time without donor support. Below are some of the pictures captured during the tour.

