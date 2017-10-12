Blue-Smoke At LiLongwe Msozi Constituency As Mighty DPP Optimistic Of Landslide Victory

The State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday called on people of Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate during Tuesday’s Parliamentary by-election.

Speaking when he addressed a political rally at Chibubu Primary School in the area of Chief Chadza in the district, Mutharika said voting for the DPP candidate, Bruno Daka as Member of Parliament would help transform the area in terms of development.

“DPP is the only party that has the welfare of the people at heart and this is evidenced by the numerous development activities and programs it has undertaken in the eleven years it has been in power,” said Mutharika.

He further said it is unfortunate that the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) failed to develop the country despite being in power for 31 years.

The President cited the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP 8), the Decent Housing Accommodation Subsidy Programme (DHASP), the community colleges programme, construction of roads and rural growth centres throughout the country as some of the development programs his government is implementing.

According to Mutharika, over 300 rural trading centres would be electrified under MAREP 8 while 15,000 houses have so far been constructed under DHASP.

He said the Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency has already benefited from MAREP 8 through the electrification of Chadza Trading Centre, besides construction of houses under DHASP.

The President said plans are underway to upgrade roads in the constituency including the Nayele-Chadza road which would be bituminized.

DPP Vice President for the Central Region, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba described Daka as the only suitable candidate in the constituency’s by-elections as he is a bonafide citizen of the area.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Chadza commended the DPP led government for initiating development projects in the central region.

“We have the state of the art Bingu International Stadium, the Old Airport-Kasiya-Santhe road as well as the cancer centre which are both under construction here in the central region. As people from the region, we are grateful to government for undertaking these development projects,” said Chadza.

Like this: Like Loading...