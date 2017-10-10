Blue-Sea: LL City South East Constituency Endorses Dr. Ngwenya As Next MP, As APM Drums-Up Support

President Peter Mutharika says government has a lot of development plans in the pipeline for the Lilongwe City South East Constituency and the country as a whole.

He was speaking Tuesday during a political rally held at Kaliyeka primary school ground ahead of the October 17 by elections, as he gunned support for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate, Dr Reuben Ngwenya.

Mutharika said the plans range from construction of roads, a hospital, markets, boosting security and improving the water supply into the area and the rest of the country.

“Firstly let me thank you for the numerous votes including parliamentary seat that you gave us in 2014. This has resulted into several development works that have taken place in this area like construction of water kiosks, and roads among others.

“However, we still have a lot of plans for this constituency. I understand there is only one hospital in area 23, for that reason we want to put a health unit at Tambalale to protect the lives of people around here,” said Mutharika.

In terms of security, he said Area 23 and surrounding areas have for a long been involved in security lapses which the DPP led government wants to put to rest.

“We want to boost security in this area because there is a big problem here. As such; I have instructed the police to construct a police unit at Area 23.

“To complement this, we have plans to bring electricity to the rest of the constituency so that anyone involved in the acts of disorderly should no longer have a playground here,” said Mutharika.

“On the national level, we are procuring 78 megawatts generators which will end electricity blackouts in the country. We are somehow facing these problems because the last time the country invested in electricity was 40 years ago,” he said.

He said the construction of a national Cancer Centre at the Kamuzu Central hospital would help treat cancer patients in the country.

On water development, Mutharika also said the last time the country heavily invested in the sector was in 1952.

“But, the DPP government will continue developing the water sector including continuing with the Salima-Lilongwe water project because without that, Lilongwe will face serious water challenges in the next ten years,” said Mutharika.

Subsequently, Mutharika urged the constituents to go into large numbers and usher into power the DPP candidate saying Ngwenya is the only bridge between the constituents and development.

Senior Chief Tsabango in his remarks said people from the area are determined to provide the DPP with a member of parliament considering all the developmental works the DPP government and the shadow MP are providing.

DPP Regional governor for the centre, Josiah Banda and district governor for Lilongwe urban Saidi Mussa assured Mutharika of the seat citing the clean campaigns that the camp is doing, unlike that of the opposing parties like the Malawi Congress Party which is implementing barbaric campaign tactics.

In her remarks, DPP Secretary General, Griezedar Jeffrey said MCP can never return to power as Malawians denounced the party and its rule in 1993 and that the party has never won an election in Malawi.

The shadow MP Dr Rueben Ngwenya said he would continue with the developmental works he in conjunction with the DPP is implementing in the area.

“Your Excellency, you have a very strong, good and clear manifesto which Malawians love.

On the other hand, I also have a strong manifesto which the people from this constituency love.

“This was witnessed a few days ago when we held a debate at Mloza secondary school organized by Malawi Electoral Commission and National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice). When we were asked to produce our manifestos, only DPP did so. This shows how focused, committed and ready to win we are unlike our opposing candidates who are weak,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said electricity structures are being installed at Gologota and Tambalale and also water kiosks have been installed around.

As the constituency wait for the developments in the pipeline, he said they are providing alternate help to those in critical need.

He cited an example of mobile clinics in the area and a program at Kachere private hospital which allows the elderly and orphans to access medical help for free.

People of the Lilongwe City South East Constituency have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Reuben Ngwenya judging from thousands of people that gathered at Kaliyeka ground during a political rally graced by President Peter Mutharika.

Like this: Like Loading...