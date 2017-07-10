Blue League’s High Girls Representation Excites First Lady

The First Lady, Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Saturday expressed excitement that young women are participating in the activities of Blue League, which is the young wing of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Dr. Mutharika was speaking at Mungo Park in Lilongwe when the Blue League held a national get-together.

Madame Mutharika said young women’s participation in the Blue League was very crucial in as far as creating more women political leaders in the country was concerned.

“I am happy to see young women being part of the process. It is your duty to woo others join DPP. I am happy to see this historical moment taking place here,” said Mrs. Mutharika.

Madam Mutharika further urged members of the Blue League in the country to have a common goal as they serve the ruling DPP.

The get-together attracted young and old timers from the ruling party who included Vice President for the Central Region, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Presidential advisor on the youth Nsongazaudzu Salijeni, central region Youth Director, Lajab Malimba also known as Aishoshe Aiwone.

In his remarks, Dr Ntaba commended the youth for coming together to support the party and the current President Professor Arthur Mutharika.

“I am very pleased indeed that the youth have thought it very wise and very necessary that they reaslise they are working together to promote the party and one president that we have. And to do that to the best of their ability they have decide to forget their differences they might have had in the past. I think this is very commendable,” he said.

Blue League is a grouping of youth of varied professionals aimed at helping the ruling DPP. It boasts of over one million memberships across the country, with young ladies making up to 37percent.

