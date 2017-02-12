Blue League Plant Trees at Mulanje Prison

Blue League, a youth wing of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party -DPP, on Sunday planted about 300 trees at the old Mulanje Prison site, near Mulanje Mountain.

This follows the launch of this year’s tree planting season by President Peter Mutharika, who is also Patron for the youth wing.

Blue League Southern Region Chapter chairperson Charles Kadziwe said they decided to join officers and inmates at the reformatory centre as one way of restoring the district’s lost green cover.



“We are here to compliment our Patron, President Mutharika’s effort in making sure that the issue of climate change is dealt with once and for all. And we are even appealing to the youth of other political parties, religious institutions to do the same,” said Kadziwe.

Kadziwe further said the exercise was just the beginning of such coordination towards the conservation of the environment in Southern Malawi.



Major Mannell Mzima, who is the Assistant Commissioner for Prisons and also Officer-in-Charge at Mulanje Prison hailed Blue League for specifically targeting his institution for the exercise.



“It gives great hope to note that there are youths who can love their party and country at the same time. What you, -DPP youths , have done today is worthy emulating and I can only encourage you to do more is we are to tame the devastating effects of climate change,” said the prison chief.



The seedlings that were used were donated by an environmental organization operating in Mulanje known as Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT).

