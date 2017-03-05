Blue League North On Reforestation Drive

The Northern Region Chapter of the Blue League, the youth wing of the mighty Democratic Progressive Party , over the weekend embarked on a reforestation campaign of the Viphya Plantations at Lusangazi in Mzuzu where the League’s membership and other party youths planted over 1000 pine trees.

The League further committed to work together with Forestry officials in the plantations in nurturing the trees in line with this year’s forestry season theme.

Speaking when he led the youths, DPP Regional Governor for the North Hon Kenneth Sanga commended the initiative by the league in helping to secure the future of the plantations.

“What you have demonstrated today augers well with our development agenda in environmental management. Forests are very critical to our daily lives – through the air we breathe, water and other things. I take pride that as our youth you can be in the forefront in implementing such programmes.

As a party, we will support the league and work with you as we both support our President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s development agenda,” said Sanga.

National Deputy Secretary General for the League Martha Pakaine Nyirenda said the youth decided to do the activity to complement Malawi’s Head of State and government’s efforts in securing the future of the nation through environment conservation.

“We are also out here to sensitize fellow youths on the need to protect our forests and the benefits we intend to get when we do that,” she said.

Station Manager for the Plantations Mr Chimaliro expressed his admiration for the youths.

“I have been a forester here in the region for a long time but this is the first that party youths have come in such large numbers and taken this initiative and promised to do more. We need such collaborative efforts,” he said.

The regional chapter of the League mobilized it’s own resources to procure the seedlings and prepare the plantation site. They were joined by Hon Sanga and the Regional Youth Director Mr Chirambo.

The League plans to raise more resources and target helping needy students in schools across the region with basic needs in their campaign to keep children in school.

