Blue League North Chapter Rescues Nkhatabay School of the Blind

The Northern Region Chapter of the Blue League over the weekend rescued St Maria Goretti school of the visually impaired from being closed after ESCOM and Water Board had disconnected power and water respectively.

The chapter mobilized funds over MK200 000 to pay the utility bills as well as bought some food items for the students and the school.

The school had earlier sent an SOS that it could not operate without the utilities and was on the verge of sending students back to their respective homes as it could not raise resources to pay the bills.

In his remarks Primary Education Advisor for St Maria Goretti Zone Isaac Kaunda thanked members of the Blue League on the timely rescue as it ensured that students remain in class.

“Frankly, we really appreciate this gesture by the Blue League. It came as a surprise but a very good surprise that has put back smiles on the faces of our visually impaired students.

“Let me call on other youths and all other well meaning Malawians to emulate this gesture,” he said.

Kaunda further requested for assistance for 8 students who are yet to be enrolled in the school due to their failure to pay K 10 000 fee contribution each.

In his response, Vice Chairperson for the Chapter Tapiwa Mikwanda assured the school that the League will raise further resources to cater for fees of the 8 students.

“Our Patron, who is the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika teaches us the youths to show love to one another and play our rightful role in complimenting government’s development efforts.

“When we heard of the situation the school is in, we quickly mobilized the little we could to ensure that we keep these students who just like us are the leaders of today and tomorrow, in school,” he explained.

The League’s members were accompanied by the DPP’s Regional Director of Women Mrs Chikukula and Director of Youth in the North Mr Chirambo who expressed pride in the gesture by the youth to compliment the President’s development agenda.

“You see, Government may not be able to solve every problem. We too have a role to play in addressing problems affecting our communities. This is why am very happy that our youths are very responsive. We can only thank the President for teaching them well,” Mrs Chikukula said.

Meanwhile the chapter has managed to raise the additional funds to bring back the remaining students to school.

