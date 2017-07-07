Blue League in Cervical Cancer Drive

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth-wing, Blue League has embarked on a Cervical Cancer awareness campaign that aims at making Malawi’s youthful women counceled and screen for possible signs and symptoms of the disease.

Speaking during the screening session at Mpherembe Health Centre in Mzimba, Blue League Vice Chairperson for the north, Tapiwa Mikwanda said the group intends to scale up the outreach program to other rural areas.

“The Blue League which has sponsored this exercise will initiate more outreach programs to more women who have not yet accessed cervical cancer screen services, especially in the rural areas here in Mzimba and the northern region as a whole,” said Mikwanda.

In her remarks, Community Health Outreach Nurch for Mzimba North, Alice Nkhoma said: “At the moment, Cervical Cancer has no cure in the country, but if discovered earlier, it can be treated. Cervical Cancer screening so far, is being done in urban areas, and it is difficult at the moment for the service to reach most rural women.

Over 50 women were screened during the session. Blue League also donated screening equipment at the hospital as one way of enabling more young women to access the service.

Caused by the Human Papiroma Virus, HPV, cervical cancer affects women, mostly due to bad sexual behaviors and lack of hygiene.

