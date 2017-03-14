Blantyre’s Old Boma Building Wears New Face

The Old Boma Building housing Industrial Relations Court in Blantyre near the junction of Victoria Avenue and Haille Selassie road has wore a new face, thanks to the judiciary for the face-lift that has seen its walls and roof painted.

Commenting on the development on Monday, Judiciary Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said the renovations are part of the rehabilitation and reconstruction project of some courts the judiciary is currently undertaking.

“We are currently rehabilitating some courts while others are being reconstructed and the painting of the Industrial Relations Court has cost over K2 million,” said Mvula.

Built in 1887, the Old Boma Buiding used to be the colonial administrative office and it is one of the monuments under the department of antiquities.

It was originally the centre of government during the Protectorate under the first commissioner, Sir Harry Johnstone, until the capital was moved to Zomba. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Blantyre, March 14, mana)

