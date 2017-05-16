Blantyre Thrills At Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy

Well staged and superbly organized. Music fanatics had an event to remember on Sunday when Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy thrilled Blantyre.

Tay Grin, Phyzix, Ritaa, Theo, Martse, Sonye, Malinga Mafia, Sangie, Purple C, Charisma & Donzo, Sir Patricks and Kwin Bee, made it sure the audience enjoyed what they paid for.

They sung their lungs out to the delight of the youthful audience. It was a display of talent, fashion and swag- something that has been characterizing this annual show in its second year running.

Urban music fans thronged the College of Medicine Sports Complex not only to enjoy the performances but also to enjoy the best served ice-cold Carlsberg beer.

Forget the cold weather, the turnout was impressive. Youths drinking responsibly while outclassing each other in terms of fashion, there could not be any other event fit for the youths than this one.

Tweeza, Steve Spesho, Big Lu and W-Trice and others led the pack of curtain-raisers and they literally warmed up the stage for the lined-up artists.

“This is massive. We should be having such events time and again,” said one delighted fan, John Sitima of Nancholi Township.

One of the performers, Tay Grin hailed Carlsberg for organizing such event and called for other corporate institution to follow suit.

“There is need for the corporate world to support urban music industry. Carlsberg is doing good and we need more of support,” said Tay Grin born Limbani Kalilani.

Carlsberg Brands Manager (alcoholic beverages), Twikale Chirwa said was delighted with the turn up.

“First and foremost Carlsberg realizes that there is abundant talent in Malawi and we would like to promote and develop urban music as one way of giving back to our customers and consumers as well as urban artists who support Carlsberg in Malawi,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa disclosed it is Carlsberg Malawi’s intention to promote urban music in the country, and pledged continue providing the required support for the rising music industry to reach its pinnacle.

“We are trying to promote and uplift urban music in Malawi. The genre is followed by a lot of Malawians. The urban music event sets a trend. Urban music genre is developing and is being exported. Other countries now recognize Malawian urban music as such we want to help and promote urban music in Malawi as good corporate citizen.”

He then revealed plans to hold similar shows in Mzuzu and Lilongwe to ensure the exposure and support for urban music talents is not concentrated in one region.

“Its annual event, last year it was one of its kind and this year consumers have supported Carlsberg brand by coming in large numbers. We are a national brand and we should take this to Mzuzu and Lilongwe the same we do with Chill DJ competition because urban music does not only exist in Blantyre but nationally, so we have plans to take this beyond Blantyre,” he added.

