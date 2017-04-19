Blantyre Registers An Increase In Labour Cases:From Retrenchments To Illiteracy On Labour Rights

The Blantyre District Labour Office says it registered an increase in labour cases in the year 2016.

According to the district’s Labour Officer, Frank Adini, in the year 2016, there were 2547 cases while in 2015 the cases were 1744, registering an increase of 804 cases.

Adini said out of the 2547 cases registered in 2016, the Labour Office managed to settle 1349 cases while the rest were referred to the Industrial Relations Court.

“Out of the 1744 cases which we registered in 2015, 1061 cases were settled by our office while the rest were referred to the Industrial Relations Court,” said Adini.

The Labour Officer further said the rise in the cases may have been due to redundancies or retrenchments that took place during the year and also that most employees were now aware of their labour rights and so they are able to demand them.

Commenting on child labour cases in the city, Adini said the cases are mainly in domestic settings and so the office conducts sensitization meetings on evils of child labour.

“Our inspections in industries proved that there is no child labour in such places. But in 2015, 21 children were intercepted at Wenela Bus Depot.

“These children were being transported to estates in Mangochi. The employer was prosecuted and fined,” Commented Adini.

He said the office carries out activities in Blantyre in order to make employees and employers aware of their labour rights but that having such activities can either reduce or increase the statistics of the labour cases since those whose rights are violated will demand their rights. (By Lasul Grant Nkhulembe, Blantyre, April 19, Mana)

