Blantyre Man Arrested For Calling Police Officer ‘Namapopa’

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody James Linyada from Chemusa Township for proposing violence after he called a police officer a vampire.

Confirming the development in an interview on Saturday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Blantyre Police Augustus Nkhwazi said the incident happened on Friday as Constable Happy Kwisongole was on her way home following a night-shift.

“During the early morning of Friday, the suspect met with the police officer who was going home from her office. The suspect started asking her some questions and before long, Linyada started shouting Vampire (Wopopa magazi! Wopopa magazi!) Such that people started rushing to the scene while carrying stones ready to deal with the so called vampire,” he said

Fortunately, Kwisongole was rescued by well-wishers who recognized her as a police officer based at Kabula Police Unit.

Linyada was later arrested by police officers from Kabula Police Station after the matter was reported there.

Meanwhile, the police are warning the general public to stop accusing other people of being blood suckers and taking the law into their hands saying the police will not hesitate to arrest anyone involved in such cases.

James Linyada hails from Galeta Village, Traditional Authority Chekucheku in Neno and will soon appear in court to answer charges of proposing violence contrary to section 87 (1) of the of the Penal Code.

Recently, a 43 year old man in Zomba was sentenced to three months imprisonment for creating panic in his community after he started screaming that there were blood suckers in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...