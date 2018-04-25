Blantyre District Council Rebuffs CSOs On Demos: “We Don’t Own Streets”

Blantyre District Council has refused to grant permission to Friday’s demonstrators arguing “we don’t own the streets”.

The officials have since referred the demonstrators to Blantyre City Assembly who have only allowed the protestors to use the stretch from Kamuzu Upper Stadium- Turning at Queens Roundabout- to the city Assembly’s offices.

The Assembly has argued that allowing demonstrators to parade from Blantyre CBD to the Assembly offices would inconvenience other road users.

” This is Friday, and the Chipembere Highway will be busy bearing in mind that that this is month end. We shouldn’t risk the safety of larger percentage of road users for the sake of a smaller percentage that will be protesting,” says the source at the assembly.

Some civil society organisations have planned protests against government over the way K4 billion payout to MPs was approved by Parliament among others.

But the CSOs insist that all preparations are now concluded.

