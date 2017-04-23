Black Week: Rest In The Bosom Of The Lord M’busa Helen Sign, Kenny Mkombezi, Tony Chitsulo

Rest In The Lord

M’busa Helen Sigh, United Independence Party’s (UIP) presidential Candidate during the 2014 Controversial Tripartite Elections has died.

According to reports, M’busa Sigh died last night at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in the commercial city of Blantyre after a long illness. During the 2014 Presidential debate M’busa Sign openly criticized Dr Joyce Banda’s administration by saying,”M’boma Muli Mbatata Zokhazokha.”
M’busa Sign was among the first three presidential candidates to concede defeat during the 2014 Presidential Elections despite efforts by the former President Dr Joyce Banda to nullify the elections. M’busa Helen Sign has died at the age of 66 and has survived with three children, two boys and one girl.
Her demise comes barely few days after the Mother Malawi also lost veteran and prominent DJ Kennedy Mkombedzi and football maestro Tony Chitsulo.
Mkombedzi: Rest In Peace

Mkombezi has worked with MBC Radio 2 FM, Capital Radio, Galaxy Radio and promoted several big name artists such as Anne Matumbi and the late Vic Marley among others.

Kennedy Nkombezi Born in 12 August, 1978, in Machinga district and was a first born child in a family of two boys. He was nominated as the best Radio personality in Celtel Luso awards in 2005.

Mkombezi has left a wife, Linnie Mwale and two daughters, Monalisa and Melanie.

In his part, Chitsulo played in different football clubs and the Malawi under 17 National team, as a striker.

Among the clubs Chitsulo played include Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.

Tony Chitsulo: Gone Too Early

In 2009, Chitsulo won the golden boot award while with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League.

He 32-years old at the time of his death, according to our source.

(By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

