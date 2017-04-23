Black Week: Rest In The Bosom Of The Lord M’busa Helen Sign, Kenny Mkombezi, Tony Chitsulo

M’busa Helen Sigh, United Independence Party’s (UIP) presidential Candidate during the 2014 Controversial Tripartite Elections has died.

According to reports, M’busa Sigh died last night at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in the commercial city of Blantyre after a long illness. During the 2014 Presidential debate M’busa Sign openly criticized Dr Joyce Banda’s administration by saying,”M’boma Muli Mbatata Zokhazokha.”

M’busa Sign was among the first three presidential candidates to concede defeat during the 2014 Presidential Elections despite efforts by the former President Dr Joyce Banda to nullify the elections. M’busa Helen Sign has died at the age of 66 and has survived with three children, two boys and one girl.

Her demise comes barely few days after the Mother Malawi also lost veteran and prominent DJ Kennedy Mkombedzi and football maestro Tony Chitsulo.