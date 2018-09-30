Bizzare: Four Vehicles Burnt At Lake of Stars

A possible electrical fault with a vehicle in the main car park caused a fire at Lake of Stars on Saturday night.

High winds and simmering embers led to a secondary fire and four cars were destroyed in the process.

Several other vehicles were moved away from the site as a precaution and the area was securely cordoned to prevent further damage.

“Thanks to the efficient collaboration of Lake of Stars security teams, the Malawi Defence Force and Kabumba Hotel. The fire was quickly contained before becoming a major incident and without any injury or threat to life. We are extremely sorry that this has happened to impact what has otherwise been a fantastic festival so far. Our thoughts are with those whose cars and possessions have been damaged,” said Will Jameson, director of the festival in a statement issued on Sunday.

He added: “People intending to come to the festival and purchase tickets at the gate should check our social media for updates about entry as we are currently taking extra precautions for public safety. Until further notice we will not be admitting anyone today (Sunday) unless they already have an advance ticket or a festival wristband. Please do not travel or you will be turned away at the check point if you do not have one of these.”

