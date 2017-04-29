Bizarre!Malawian Roman Catholic Priest Father Andrew Timpuza Caught Pants Down With Std 4 Pupil In A Forest

Wonders Shall Never End, the Police in Dedza district are keeping behind bars a Roman Catholic Priest for indecent assault.

Dedza Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango identified the suspect as Father Andrew Timpuza of Mtendere Parish in the district.

Kabango said that the priest was caught red-handed at Malawi College of Forestry Campus touching private parts of 17-year-old girl.

“He parked his car at the bush and started touching private parts of the little girl getting ready for sex,” confirmed Edward Kabango.

According to Kabango, the suspect Timpuza has pleaded guilty to the charge saying that he wanted to have sex with the little girl but he was disturbed by forest guards.

The Suspect Father Andrew Timpuza, 60, who hails from Nkutu Village in the area Of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district will appear in court soon to answer indecent assault charge.

Like this: Like Loading...