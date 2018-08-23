Bitter Capsule: Join Forces Or Forget Defeating DPP In 2019

Here is another bitter capsule none of my connections would like not to swallow but I will have to force it down your throats anyway. True, we are tired with DPP Administration, but elections are games of numbers. Yes numbers, numbers and numbers, wherein voting patterns follow population distribution.

I am in Mutantha, Dolora village in T/A Chindi, Mzimba, located in the hills, almost 200kms North of Boma.

A bigger chunk concentrated here just like many other rural areas in Malawi where life begins basking sunshine, carrying small axe on shoulder and world ends at nsima.

As we approach elections season, I would have preferred if we had a unified block of opposition to enhance it’s strength and easily surmount the DPP. Sadly, everybody want to be Head of State come May 21, 2019.

For instance, UTM appears DPP Team B, MCP its captain is MIA family, Aford has two presidents and our Umodzi Party has gone to hibernation.

To put you in track incase you have just been parachuted into this country or you have been living in cave for past days.

Tell me where in the world you find would find a wife and husband in different political ring and later share one bed as lovers?

The case of Patricia Kaliati, the husband is DPP and the wife wears UTM colours. Similar is happening with Hertherwick Ntaba family.

Come May 21,2019 Malawians will wakeup finding Pumbwa’s whistling all over in jovial tunes as MEC chairperson will have declared them winners. On the other end, men in white wigs and black robes will be preparing to eke bucks arguing election court cases.

#Those of you sitting at the back let this message sink in you!

