Bishop Chamgwera Hails “Iam a Catholic And I am Poud”

Bishop Emeritus Allan Chamgwera of Zomba Diocese has hailed “I am a Catholic and I am Proud” an online Catholic grouping for its commendable job in evangelisation.

Bishop Chamgwera said this when members of “I am a Catholic and I am Proud” visited him at his residence at Thondwe on Easter Monday,April 17.

“I am impressed by the work you are doing because by spreading the Gospel online you have become apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ”,he said.

Reflecting on the historic Pastoral Letter of the Catholic Bishops of Malawi which was read in all Catholic Churches in Malawi on March 8,1992,Bishop Chamgwera among other things said that he is happy that now people can express themselves freely unlike in those days before the Pastoral Letter but was quick to denounce the abuse of freedom of expression.

And in his homily during the Mass that he presided over,Bishop Chamgwera urged all Christians to hold on to their faith despite the many problems that they face.

“Emulate Jesus who never gave up,”he said.

During the visit members of “I am a Catholic and I am Proud” donated to the Bishop goods worth over K200,000.00 and were honoured among other things with Mass presided over by the Bishop and also a Luncheon.

“I am a Catholic and I am Proud” is an online Catholic grouping which currently has a membership of over 36,000 people.

