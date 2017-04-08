Bingu Was A Blessing To Our Country, Says ArchBishop Thomas Msusa At Bingu Memorial

Archbishop of Blantyre Diocese Thomas Luke Msusa today led a liturgy ceremony in memory of former President Bingu wa Mutharika and described the fallen leader as having been a blessing to the Malawi nation.

“In April 2012, we gathered here (at Bingu’s Ndata Farm) with our hearts broken and heavy with sadness at the loss of our President. What compounded our sadness was that we had lost a leader who had achieved a lot for us. Bingu was a blessing to the nation of Malawi,” said Msusa who more than three times recited one of Bingu’s favourite refrain “Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umidzi”.

Msusa said Bingu was also a blessing to the nation because he was a believer in God and he demonstrated this through finding time as President to attend church services.

“Let’s appreciate our believer leaders and that we are in a country that believes in God. All our presidents have been believers and those are the leaders we need for our country,” he said.

Msusa reminded the gathering that this year marks 25 years since Catholic Bishops issued a pastoral letter that spearheaded political change in the country.

He said in his time, Bingu delivered some of the issues which the letter said Malawians needed. He said Bingu assumed the Presidency in 2004 aware of the challenges which Malawi was facing and which the Pastoral Letter had documented.

Msusa recounted some of Bingu’s achievements as follows: -he was a patriot who loved his country and spoke highly about it wherever he went -he encouraged a spirit of hardwork and unity among Malawians -he encouraged a sense of independence for the Malawi nation -he ensured Malawi’s food self-sufficiency -he worked towards increasing access to university education through a plan to construct 5 new universities across the country -he ensured that Malawi contained HIV through accelerated treatment response -he uplifted women through assigning them high positions in public service.

Msusa said “Malawi benefited a lot under Bingu’s leadership”. “Yes, we did not reach where we wanted (as spelt out in the 1992 Pastoral Letter). But he did his part. Rome was not built in a day,” he said.

Archbishop Msusa therefore called upon Malawians to build on Bingu’s work and adopt his spirit of “Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umodzi” and “Let the Works of My Hands Speak for Me” for Malawi’s development. “We need to stay united, to pray for our leaders so we get the answers to the problems we continue to face,” he said. President Peter Mutharika led Malawians at the ceremony which was also attended by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

