Bingu Stadium Tragedy: DPP-UK Wing Condoles Bereaved Families

DPP-UK PRESS RELEASE

Dpp-uk is shocked at the tragic and untimely injury or death of remarkable young adults and beautiful Malawian children who went to Bingu National Stadium, a place designated to celebrate and commemorate 53 years of Independence. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Parents, Families and all those affected by this tragedy.

Our Thoughts, love and prayers are with Our President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika, The Bereaved Families and the entire Nation of Malawi. Our hope, if it can help, is to know that, though we are miles away, you are not alone in this grief, our world has been torn apart too. We weep and mourn with you.

We wish all those who are injured and traumatized a speedy recovery.

Ken Mjojo

Chairman DPP-UK

