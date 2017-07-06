Bingu Stadium Tragedy: DPP-UK Wing Condoles Bereaved Families

DPP-UK PRESS RELEASE
Dpp-uk is shocked at the tragic and untimely injury or death of remarkable young adults and beautiful Malawian children who went to Bingu National Stadium, a place designated to celebrate and commemorate 53 years of Independence. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Parents, Families and all those affected by this tragedy.
Our Thoughts, love and prayers are with Our President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika, The Bereaved Families and the entire Nation of Malawi. Our hope, if it can help, is to know that, though we are miles away, you are not alone in this grief, our world has been torn apart too. We weep and mourn with you.
We wish all those who are injured and traumatized a speedy recovery.
Ken Mjojo
Chairman DPP-UK
Muntharika is a satanist he is sacrificin
At least we know that that out there, there are those who care. Thank you for the kind words.
Malawian police kd piece keepng munaiziwa inu its teargas???? taonani mukuphetsa2 ana osalakwa koma2 muziwe kt mizimu ya anthu ikupitayi izakudandaulani
That incident wz avoidable f” gud plans were set before the occasion” thus a total Brutality by the Police & government plans- gates opened @ 9 “y-4 such big ocassion…y..not,” early…..wt kind security measures were pt b4 the ocassion” hw dd it happens” hw dd U calm d” situation after…or z ?..?..?…?we hv Many questions to ask as ordinary citizens………. Dont take our tax money for Compazetion ……its all the fault of the one who organize the event must pay” we r’ Sick …..with always unplanned manner’s……. For let it just pass all the time.
Kubwezela komanso kuweruza ndi kwake kwa Mulungu,Iye akudziwa,chowonadi chimamasula.Kusangalala kwa dziko lapansi nkwachabe komanso kumakhumudwisa tiyeni titumikile Mulungu kuti tikasangalale naye kumwamba.