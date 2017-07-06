Bingu Stadium Tragedy: DPP-UK Wing Condoles Bereaved Families

DPP-UK PRESS RELEASE

APM Cheering The Survivors

Dpp-uk is shocked at the tragic and untimely injury or death of remarkable young adults and beautiful Malawian children who went to Bingu National Stadium, a place designated to celebrate and commemorate 53 years of Independence.   We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Parents, Families and all those affected by this tragedy.

Our Thoughts, love and prayers are with Our President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika, The Bereaved Families and the entire Nation of Malawi. Our hope, if it can help, is to know that, though we are miles away, you are not alone in this grief, our world has been torn apart too. We weep and mourn with you.

We wish all those who are injured and traumatized a speedy recovery.

Ken Mjojo

Chairman  DPP-UK

 

4 Responses to "Bingu Stadium Tragedy: DPP-UK Wing Condoles Bereaved Families"

  1. Stanley David   July 6, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    send sterlings to the berieved families…… not just words of mouth

  2. Jeremotie Manase   July 6, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    pitala ndinjoka yalero osati yoswa walero ngati inanenera mbava mkasaa

  3. Tanga Tangarine Mfune   July 6, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The devil inside

  4. Cha Nkha Uta Maseko   July 6, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Apolice anu amakonda ma teargas kumaponyera anthu ku stadium aka sikoyamba ndikharidwe rawo arangizeni mawa azakuphurisani nokha. Apapa chitanipo kanthu ngati mmasata chirungamo imeneyi si ngozi ayi koma apolicewo ndikharidwe rawo .anayambisaso ziwawa pa 20 jully ndiwomwewoso apolice anayamba kuwombera ma teargas pa guru ra anthu so apaseni phuziro roti asazayiware moyo wose

