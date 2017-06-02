Billy Mayaya Caught Pants Down: Distributes K200, 000s To PAC Delegates

A well known pro-Peoples Party (PP) activist Billy Mayaya has been all over the country meeting delegates to the next week’s Public Affairs Committee (PAC) All-inclusive Conference in Blantyre.

Among others, Mayaya is distributing MK200, 000 to the delegates with the aim of influencing them on what they have to say to the meeting.

Malawi Voice is in possession of documents which among others, they are suggesting that the resolutions to the indaba have already been made, hence Mayaya’s shopping spree.

When asked on his side of the matter, Mayaya feigned ignorance but rushed to the social media to claim his innocence.

In a leaked document made available to Malawi Voice, there are six already made resolutions, with each one of them assigned to a specific individual, most of them whom Mayaya has been meeting. The resolution will culminate into the conference demanding redress from President Mutharika or else he resigns within two months.

According to the document, the indaba will conclude that 1-Malawi has lost direction, 2-Peter Mutharika is a clueless leader, 3- President Mutharika has failed to come out clearly on the resolutions by the Commission of Enquiry on the Maize Saga, 4- Mutharika is shielding the purportedly seven cabinet ministers involved in corruption, 5-President Mutharika is an indecisive leader, 6- Government of Mutharika has failed to tackle corruption.

A source within the ranks and files of PAC confirmed to Malawi Voice on the existence of the pre-meditated resolutions and said the chief-goal is to push Mutharika out of government and subsequently making him fail to contest in 2019 so that a coalition of Joyce Banda and Lazarus Chakwera should have an easy ride.

From June 7, PAC is expected to start holding its tradition All-inclusive conference barely few months after walking out of dialogue with Government team. The conference is to be held under the theme:

Coming at the heel of growing criticism and misunderstanding within the grouping, the conference will be held under the theme: “The State of Governance and Public Trust-Reclaiming Our Destiny”.

