Billy Kaunda Finally Retires From Politics

Veteran musician and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba West Constituency, Billy Kaunda says he has completely retired from politics as he wants to concentrate on taking care of his family.

Kaunda made the revelation on Friday during an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA).

He said the decision to retire has nothing to do with the assertion that he may not have the popularity to reclaim the hot seat.

“If you can do a research, you will find that people of Mzimba West still love me. I have done good things for them when I was MP and I left a very good record.

“Moreover, I always believe that the best time to leave the stage is when you are still dancing very well,” said the Mwapindulanji star.

The former legislator made history by winning legislative seat in two different constituencies of Blantyre City South East Constituency in 2004 and Mzimba West in 2009.

He contested on an independent ticket and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ticket in the two elections respectively.

The accomplished musician, who is well known for speaking on behalf the poor through songs such as Agalatiya, Mwapindulanji, Lupanga and Kumidima, was also accorded the opportunity to hold a Deputy Ministerial position during his political days.

Meanwhile, the artist also says he has nothing in stock for his music fans and is on a short break.

