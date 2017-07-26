Beta TV Now Better: To Host Urban Music Bash…Blackjack, Barry One, Rina To Star

Beta TV has organized an urban music bash for all music lovers where upcoming and established artists will entertain people with their pieces.

The event will take place at Beta TV premises at Maselema Highway opposite Chichiri Independence Arc in Blantyre on 29th of July.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency, one of the organizers, Big Lu, said this event was a family event where everyone is free to attend.

“The activities and performances will start from 10 in the morning to 6 pm in the evening and all artists who are included to perform during the shows should come earlier so they prepare well for their performances,” he said.

The music bash will have renowned artists like Blackjack, The Classmates, Barry One, Rina, Bambo AB, Haso and some of the supporting artist are Pinky, Lady Pace, Proud, Young D, Gills Dice from South Africa and many more. (By Ireen Kayira Blantyre 25 July Mana)

