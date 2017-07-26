Beta TV Now Better: To Host Urban Music Bash…Blackjack, Barry One, Rina To Star

By on 3 Comments

Beta TV has organized an urban music bash for all music lovers where upcoming and established artists will entertain people with their pieces.

The event will take place at Beta TV premises at Maselema Highway opposite Chichiri Independence Arc in Blantyre on 29th of July.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency, one of the organizers, Big Lu, said this event was a family event where everyone is free to attend.

Barry One:To Star

“The activities and performances will start from 10 in the morning to 6 pm in the evening and all artists who are included to perform during the shows should come earlier so they prepare well for their performances,” he said.

The music bash will have renowned artists like Blackjack, The Classmates, Barry One, Rina, Bambo AB, Haso and some of the supporting artist are Pinky, Lady Pace, Proud, Young D, Gills Dice from South Africa and many more. (By Ireen Kayira Blantyre 25 July Mana)

Beta TV Now Better: To Host Urban Music Bash…Blackjack, Barry One, Rina To Star added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

3 Responses to "Beta TV Now Better: To Host Urban Music Bash…Blackjack, Barry One, Rina To Star"

  1. Bright Vencent Gondwe   July 26, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Mpira unawalephera kuonetsa wa super league ,,,,komanso pano inasiya kuoneka mbola ya tv

    Reply
  2. Dick Nyerere   July 26, 2017 at 11:01 am

    kodi mmesa beta inatha idaleka kuoneka pano ndiye mukamati beta tv mukunena tv yake it it went of air some wks ago anzaw ndi a luso tv anangopelekeza bus basi kuthela pompo kkkkkl ma tv amene alimbe ndi zodiak,times ndi joy enawa azitha pangono pangono ngati makatani

    Reply
  3. Rodgers Bob Moleni   July 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Beta Tv has been off air for some time now,yet they can organise a music bash!

    Reply

Leave a Reply