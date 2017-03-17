Be Forward Wanderers To Entertain Supporters In Ntcheu

Be Forward Wanderers will on Saturday travel to Ntcheu District where they will play a friendly match against Lake Valley as one way of interacting with their supporters in remote areas and preparing for the 2017 Super League season.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday in Blantyre, Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira said they want to give their fans in rural areas an opportunity to chill with their players.

He said they will use the match to assess some of their players ahead of the season.

“As you are aware that we are getting geared for the new season; we will use the game to asses our players. Soon we will kick-off the Airtel Top 8, and we feel preparing against teams like Lake Valley is also a good idea,” Madeira hinted.

He said fans in Ntcheu should expect to see Wanderers players like Joseph Kamwendo, Lucky Malata, Foster Namwela, Peter Wadabwa and Rafiq Mussa just to mention a few.

Lake Valley Coach Abasi Makawa said they are set to host Wanderers and vowed to revenge the defeat they suffered in the FISD Cup against them in Lilongwe last soccer season.

On Sunday, Lake Valley will host Blantyre United on the same venue.

This month alone, the Ntcheu based out-fit also hosted Silver Strikers and Masters Security. (

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre, March 17, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...