Be Forward Wanderers Gun-down Kamuzu Barracks To Lift 2017 Wafawafa Big 4 Bonanza…As Nyasa Bullets Smoke-out Silvers Silvers To Finish Third

Be Forward Wanderers (Nyerere) are the champs of 2017 Wafawafa Big Four Bonanza after gunning down the Lilongwe Soldiers, Kamuzu Baracks( KB) by 2-0 during a thrilling encounter held at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Wanderers scored the first goal through a beauty by Mike Kaziputa in the first half. Probably man of the match Ishamel Thindwa added salt to the injury by netting the second goal in the second half.

Kamuzu Barracks cruised to the finals after beat Silver Strikers 1-0 on Saturday before Wanderers embarrassed Nyasa Big Bullets one more time with 1-0 goal margin.

Kakaka Hanganda previously called Kelvin Hanganda scored for KB and Wanderers new signining Yamikani Chester came off the bench to provide a winner for Nomads.

Proceeds from the games will be shared among all the four participating teams.

Like this: Like Loading...