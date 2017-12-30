Be Forward Wanderers Fan Carts Home K1.5m In Zampira Promo

With the 2017 TNM Super League season now completed in style, the decade-long sponsor TNM has given out a grand prize of K1.5 million to a Chirimba based 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers supporter Zainabu Kachingwe in an interactive SMS promotion for fans dubbed Zampira.

Kachingwe emerged the lucky winner of the promotion

Apart from the grand prize two lucky fans including another Nyerere supporter from Ntcheu Mariko Alufaneti pocketed a cool K250, 000 each after emerging lucky winners from the pool of entries that correctly predicted that Be Forward Wanderers would win the 2017 TNM Super League.

Speaking during the final draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM’s Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya said Zampira promotion which aimed to actively engage soccer fans through making of predictions of weekly results and the season’s champion through SMS has achieved its objective.

“Zampira has been a fresh concept and proved to be one of the most exciting fan engagement elements this season. The promotion recognises the role of soccer fans in the success story of the game in Malawi and today as sponsors we are pleased with the response that the promotion succeeded in this objective,” said Ngwenya.

The TNM Head of Marketing said since the launch of Zampira promotion in June 2017, TNM has given out over K12 million to soccer fans during weekly and monthly draws with the ultimate winner carting home K1.5 million.

“TNM considers soccer fans as an important stakeholder in its efforts to develop football standards in Malawi. The introduction of Zampira was a continuation of our engagement with the football fan base and this has been accomplished as demonstrated by the high number of entries received week in and out for the past seven months,” he said.

He observed that soccer lovers had lived up to the challenge of reading in advance the league’s matches and predicting results. He assured soccer lovers of TNM’s continued support to the development of football and bringing innovative products and services that reward supporters such as Zampira promotion.

Overall, Zampira promotion has registered a total of 355,837 entries in which 14,375

were correct predictions representing a 4.03% accuracy rate. The match between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa big Bullets registered the highest predictions at 41,408 with 2,028 correct ones while the game between Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers registered the lowest correct prediction rate of 0.3%. This followed total entries of 9,463 against 32 correct predictions.

The 2017 champions prediction category which closed in August received a total of 2,933 entries and 1,970 were correct representing a 67.16%.

Apart from the grand prize, TNM has been giving out other prizes to lucky customers in the ranges of K1000 worth of airtime to 50 winners weekly, K50, 000 to three winners weekly and K100, 000’s every month to two lucky fans ahead of the grand prize.

During the final prediction match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Masters Security, a total of 4,061 predictions were registered out of which 713 were correct.

Launched in June 2017, Zampira promotion ended on December 23, 2017.

//Ends/

For further inquiries;

Akossa Hiwa,

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Mobile: 0884824662E-mail: akossa.hiwa@tnm.co.mw

Like this: Like Loading...