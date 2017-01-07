Be Fair And Impartial, APM Advises Newly-appointed Senior Government Officials And Commissioners On Maize Deal

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has called upon senior government officers to execute their duties with utmost impartiality and fairness towards citizens if Malawi is to register social and economic growth.

He was speaking on Friday at Kamuzu Palace during swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed senior officers and members of a special commission of inquiry on maize procurement.

Those sworn in as new appointees were new Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi; Chief Secretary to the Government, Llyod Muhara and High Court judge, Nyakwawa Usiwausiwa. From the Special Commission of Inquiry on Maize Procurement those sworn in were Retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa, S.C. Solicitor General Dr. Janet Banda, Mr. Isaac Kayira and Mr. Mike Chinoko from the Law Commission.

The President reiterated the need for the officers to execute their cause nobly. “Let me remind all of you that the eyes of the nation will be on you by virtue of your positions. As public figures, your professional conduct and the decisions that you will be taking will be scrutinised and sometimes harshly so. You must all remember to follow what the laws say, and be impartial. Malawians will expect you to be above question at all times,” he said.

The Malawi leader further called upon the new appointees to work collectively with colleagues in order to attain desired results in public service delivery.

“Above all, let us work as a team. No arm of Government can single-handedly do everything without support from each other. Let us work to end poverty, to protect the environment, to make Malawi a performing society and restore integrity in our systems.”

Dausi was appointed weeks ago replacing Malison Ndau while Muhara moves in to take over from George Mkondiwa who is heading to a diplomatic responsibility in India.

As for the Special Commission, it was instituted following media reports and a subsequent outcry from Malawians over a maize purchase deal between government grain marketer, Admarc and Zambian suppliers. The commission will wind up its investigations on January 31 and thereafter present its findings to the appointing authority.

