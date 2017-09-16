BB Appoints Rodgers Yassin As Head Coach, ‘Unqualified’ Elijah Carlsberg Kananji Demoted

Nyasa Big Bullets (NBB) has appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) A coaching license holder, Rodgers Yassin as an interim head coach for the ‘peoples’ team.

The appointment of Yassin as interim head coach comes barely days after the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) warned NBB against engaging Elijah Kananji as Head Coach on the basis of having no requisite qualifications.

It is FAM’s requirement that Super League teams should be coached by someone with at least a minimum of a CAF B coaching license.

Confirming the appointment of Yassin in a statement, NBB General Secretary, Albert Chingoga said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Chingoga said Kananji will automatically be the second in command. However, Chingoga was quick to acknowledge the achievements the team has registered under the tutelage of Kananji, saying the team’s performance has greatly improved.

“This means Elijah Kananji automatically reverts to the position of assistant head coach.

NBB is highly indebted for the services of Eliya Kananji for bringing the team to its current status as champions of Carlsberg Cup and for being on a good position in the Super League,” reads part of the statement.

Yassin’s first assignment with the Bullets will be on Saturday as NBB will host struggling Chitipa United in the TNM Super League at MDC ground in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

Yassin is not a new face in NBB family as he once played for the team before he was appointed as the Chairman of the sub – technical committee. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...