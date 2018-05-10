Battle Still On:Msowoya, Kaliwo, Kabwila, Chatonda Rebuff MCP’s Reinstation

In a twist of events , MCP vice president Hon Richard Msowoya and Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo said they do not agree with the statement issued yesterday by the party in Lilongwe that it has resolved to reinstate them calling it a political tactical move.

Both Msowoya and Kaliwo said MCP should only say that it has complied with the court order because it was the court which reinstated the fired leaders .

It seems the party should brace itself for a long court battle as Msowoya and Kaliwo say they are yet to consult their lawyers on their reinstatement

The Malawi Congress party politibureau yesterday met at its headquarters in Lilongwe following a literary of court cases

