Banonie Mwale Foundation Geared To Promote Education

Banonie Mwale Foundation, charitable organization has stressed the need for individuals to take part in promoting education amongst young people in the country.

Founder of the foundation Banonie Mwale said the foundation believes that young people deserves opportunity for advancement

“Our vision is to create a world in which young people especially in rural areas hold power to create opportunities for themselves and others through education, business and motivation,” said Mwale.

Mwale said currently the foundation is working in Nkhotakota North with an objective to increase enrolment rate in primary school and create opportunities for young people.

“Through our program we want to increase enrolment by 20 percent through our program of building nursery and primary schools by 2020. Apart from increasing enrolment rate in lower classes we would like also to reduce secondary school dropout rate and increase pass rate by 10 percent,” he said.

He disclosed that the foundation is planning to extend the project to other areas and urged well-wishers to support the initiative.

“We have plans to reach out to many areas but this will depend on availability of sponsors but for now we are working in Nkhotakota North but we would have loved to cover the whole Nkhotakota and the whole Malawi,” said Mwale.

The foundation has constructed nursery school and the building of primary school is currently underway

Meanwhile the foundation and Jenny Naylor Nursery School will be officially launched on November 24, 2017.

