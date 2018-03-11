Bakili Muluzi Says Francis Is Not His Son…”None Of My Son Is A Tailor”

GCK Cameras from BCA Hill can confidently reveal that the former President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Bakili Muluzi has denied that Francis Muluzi is his bioligical son.
Speaking from BCA hill the former President said he has been following media reports regarding Francis and find the claims to be strange and disturbing. Muluzi said Francis is not my son but he is one of the children that I raised to offer them moral support and not to change their names.
Speaking to the Cameras, Muluzi has challenged that he can prove to the nation that Francis is not his son by going for the current trending DNA test.
Meanwhile Muluzi has called on his relatives to meet at BCA next week to express his anger over the claims of Francis and he will then brief the nation on the same.
Former Head of State Dr Bakili Muluzi has done the right thing to publicly rubbish the the boy’s unfounded claim. The boy publicly surprised him and it wouldn’t be good for him to react privately. Such boys like him are dangerous, they would even claim to be included in the WILL if not well handled. This is a very serious matter that has many cases in it that can legally be tested by a Court of law. Those of you who look at it as a joking matter should ask yourselves why the boy decided to abandon his father’s surname, you will realise that some good or bad intention was running through his mind. A person’s identity shouldn’t be altered at any time.
Muluzi’s adopted son, and according to Islamic teachings the adopted person is not supposed to change his or her name.
Kukana mwana chifukwa walowa mcp,,,,,,,,,amuluzi mulinditsoka.
kkkk no comment? ?????