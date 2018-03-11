Bakili Muluzi Says Francis Is Not His Son…”None Of My Son Is A Tailor”

GCK Cameras from BCA Hill can confidently reveal that the former President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Bakili Muluzi has denied that Francis Muluzi is his bioligical son.

Speaking from BCA hill the former President said he has been following media reports regarding Francis and find the claims to be strange and disturbing. Muluzi said Francis is not my son but he is one of the children that I raised to offer them moral support and not to change their names.

Speaking to the Cameras, Muluzi has challenged that he can prove to the nation that Francis is not his son by going for the current trending DNA test.

Meanwhile Muluzi has called on his relatives to meet at BCA next week to express his anger over the claims of Francis and he will then brief the nation on the same.

