Bagus Fired As Air Cargo Board Member For Shunning Board Meetings

Former National Organising Secretary for Peoples Party Salim Bagus has been fired as board member for Air Cargo Malawi Limited with immediate effect for shunning board meetings.

Sources within Air Cargo Malawi Limited Board of Trustees have revealed to our publication that Mr. Bagus on several occasions has not been attending board meetings without proper reasons and informing relevant authorities.

However, a copy of the letter from Department of Statutory Corporations which this publication has in its possession did not state the reason for the firing of Salim Bagus.

Salim Bagus is a well known political nomad and a fortune seeker who for the past years have moved from UDF, Peoples Party of Fugitive Joyce Banda, Mighty Democratic Progressive Party and now has gone to expire in Malawi’s long serving opposition Malawi Congress Party.

