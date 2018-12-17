Ayimaso: Atupele Muluzi Confirms To Run For Malawi Presidency

Muluzi speaks at the rally

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Austin (AA) Muluzi has stressed that he will run for presidency under his party’s banner and that UDF is not going into an electoral coalition for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

There has been fevered speculation that UDF is going into a coalition with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and that AA Muluzi would not run for presidency but settle for runningmate.

However, Muluzi, who is also Minister for Health and Population in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, denied the reports when he addressed a rally at Chigumula ground in Nkhotokota on Sunday.

The UDF leader further said his working with DPP government is a clear sign of maturity as despite being in different parties, leaders can work together for the betterment of the country.

“You, the people of Nkhotakota, let me assure you that your UDF party is back, strong, united and back for serious business”, said Atupele, amidst chants of approval from a hoard of jubilant young men and women clad in UDF party T-shirts

Muluzi was upbeat during his speech, declaring that the UDF party has a strong past with the area and that it is working hard to attain agood number of parliamentary seats in the district citing Nkhotakota central as an area that is clearly supportive of the UDFs policies.

He told a mammoth gathering that attended a rally that the UDF party was serious about the 2019 tripartite elections and will work hard to promote its plans and policies in order to win back seats that were formerly UDF in the National Assembly.

He told the gathering that he believes in and is committed to issues driven politics rather than the selfish, angry agendas that are being demonstrated elsewhere, citing the progress and impact that has been achieved within the varying ministerial roles he has held over the last five years as evidence of how the UDF will deliver real progress.

“Leadership is about being patient and not being influenced by anger. I have no personal enemies in this country, but will always fight for a better Malawi for all of us. We must focus on delivering against a real plan that everyone in the country can support if we are to really develop out of poverty. Malawi has so much to offer and the Africa is at a key momentand we must not lose that opportunity to develop as a country,” said AA.

He assured the people of Nkhotakota that on his subsequent public rallies he will unveil the UDF plan for 2019.

UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo also asserted that the party is not in an electoral arrangement.

“We are going as UDF alone and we are not in any plans to go into coalition with any party”, Padambo said.

UDF Director of Elections, Clement Stambuli told the gathering that development in Nkhotakota Central has stalled and there is urgent need to change leadership in the area so that development can continue from where it stalled, prioritising key infrastructure such as roads and water to ensure that the area does not lose out economically.

