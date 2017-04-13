Axis Of Evil: PAC-MCP A Coalition Of Desperadoes

My fellow Malawians

By now, you are fully aware that we have some blood-toothed spirit of anti-democracy bent on destroying this country.

The coalition of Public Affairs Committee and Lazarus Chakwera is hell-bent on some evil intent.

PAC was part of the organisations that fought MCP bloodbathed dictatorship and political violence to champion our democratisation in 1992. Sadly, PAC has sold its soul to the devil and stopped existing.

Instead PAC has metamorphosed into a black-veiled angel of destruction preaching revolt and chaos to the peace you and I so much cherish. In its arms is a scythe with which it is intent on destroying what we Malawians have painstakingly built. Our roads, our hotels, our colleges, our farms, our hospitals, our water and energy infrastructures and our great ideas to make this country even a better place – all these aren’t pleasing to the current PAC which has alienated itself from the assembly of churches from which the original progressive PAC drew its mandate to exist.

Paradoxically, on this brutal mission, PAC has sought alliance with Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party which that other PAC preached against in the 1990s.

This is the same Malawi Congress Party, or indeed Malawi Crocodiles Party, which butchered and dispersed thousands of Malawians.

Our problem is what Bakili Muluzi kept saying, “aMalawi sitichedwa kuyiwala”. Even Sam Mpasu has forgotten that this is the same Malawi Congress Party that arrested him for 2 years, 1 month, 1 week and 1 day for his freedom of conscience and writing a book when he was a diplomat in Germany in 1975.

Does that surprise you? Of course not. You and I know truly well that MCP is a party whose blood has colour and tissues of violence, destruction, maiming and everything evil. This is the party whose CV includes torching entire villages, feeding innocent Malawi to crocodiles, letter bombing them to death, throwing them into jail without any crime and dispossesing people of their property. It is a party whose president is the exact image of the party, a dictator who has no remorse in trampling on district chairmen who are pillars of the party, who is happy to destroy his party’s constitution to keep out senior party officials who voice concern about his dictatorship. The MCP of the 31 years between 1964 and 1994 is the MCP we have today.

That is why PAC has found a good ally in it. The question is: on whose behalf is Chakwera calling for revolt and bloodshed? On whose behalf is PAC calling for a revolt against Peter Mutharika?

PAC is supposed to represent interests of Christians and Moslems. But all major religious bodies have disowned PAC. Blantyre Synod has condemned PAC with Alex Maulana mincing no words. The Moslem Association of Malawi, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika has torn it apart for being politicised. The Anglicans have no kind words either, with Brighton Malasa hammering down PAC with nailing words. Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe has finished them off.

My fellow Malawians, we have to be on the watch, lest we yield to the tricks of the Axis of Evil and drag our children to ages of repression and underdevelopment. Stand guard and shame the devil.

(ALEX MTUNDUWATHA)

