Avoid Politics…Dausi Tells Civil Servants

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has urged civil servants in Kasungu to leave politics aside and concentrate on building the nation through various programmes in their ministries and departments.

Dausi said this on Friday when he addressed Kasungu District Executive Committee on the three pieces of legislation recently passed under his ministry.

The three laws are Access to Information, Communications Act and Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act. The minister also oriented the DEC members on the National Fiber Backbone Project which is expected to be implemented in less than 18 months.

Dausi said the country cannot develop if government officers indulge themselves in politics at the expense of serving the public.

“Do not be politicians. Politicians are liars. Do not be arrogant. Be nice to the people that you serve,” said Dausi.

He said as permanent government officers, civil servants are expected to translate political government ideas into practical programmes that bear fruits for the general good.

District Commissioner for Kasungu James Kanyangalazi thanked the minister for sensitizing his DEC on the three laws and the National Fiber Backbone Project.

Later in the day the minister visited Ntchisi District Council and was scheduled to visit Dowa also.

He was accompanied by Director of Information Gedion Munthali and the two deputy directors of Information Deogratias Mmana and Arthur Chipenda.

Later in the day, the minister visited Ntchisi and Dowa District Councils.

Like this: Like Loading...