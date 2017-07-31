Atupele Muluzi Preaches Unity In Mangochi: “Ndale Zonyozana Ndi Kusankhana Mitundu Kapena Zipembedzo Ndizachikale”

United Democratic Front (UDF) Party President, Atupele Muluzi, on Sunday called on people in Mangochi to unite and desist from segregating each other on the basis of religion, tribe and culture.

Muluzi, who is also Minister of Health (MoH), made the appeal at a political rally held at St. Augustine 3 Primary School Ground in Mangochi.

The UDF president described politics of discrimination as primitive saying, as a party that ushered democracy in the country, UDF, believes in tolerance regardless of cultural, tribal, religion or political differences.

“I want to urge you all to live in harmony with everyone regardless of their religion, tribe, culture or political affiliation. Ndale zonyozana ndi kusankhana mitundu ndizachikale (politics of segregation is very primitive),” said Muluzi.

Moreover, Muluzi stressed that UDF was, and would, always be there because it is not for Atupele, Dr. Clement Chiwaya, or Lillian Patel but it is rather a party for millions of Malawians who love it.

The UDF President said that the fact that he is a minister and working with the government of the day did not mean that he had sold the party as others want people to believe.

Muluzi told the UDF Party die-hards who gathered at the rally that he would go to every corner of the country from Chitipa to Nsanje to preach about UDF and unity among all Malawians.

On development, Muluzi said he would be the happiest person to see Mangochi, among other districts, developing adding that he would make sure to achieve that.

“I will be very happy to see the Mangochi – Liwonde Road, Mangochi – Makanjira Road and Balaka – Chilipa Road well-constructed and tarred,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi also appealed to the people in Mangochi to go for the national identity card registration exercise when it commences in the district for them to be counted as Malawi Citizens.

Speaking earlier, UDF Parliamentarian for Mangochi Central and Third Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Clement Chiwaya, hailed Muluzi and all UDF Party members, including Lillian Patel for being loyal to the party.

“We have seen people leaving udf to join other parties but people like lillian patel have never changed party colours; we are udf, and udf is our identity,” said chiwaya. (By Kondwani Magombo, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...