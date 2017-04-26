Atupele Muluzi: Another Wise-man From The East

When Atupele Muluzi entered a working relationship with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), many people asked: Where is the president of the United Democratic Front (UDF) heading to with his party?

Some thought, Atupele, as he is fondly called, was begging for mercy from the DPP, a party that was his father’s avowed enemy. Some said he has sold his own soul to the devil by choosing to work with the DPP.

Some went as far spelling doom for the UDF’s young leader. They said by walking the same path with the DPP, he is killing the good party of UDF and committing political suicide.

But that’s not what the wise-man from the east thought and saw. The wise-man from the eastern region of Malawi, whose political command of the Malawi eastern districts of Mangochi, Zomba and Machinga is unquestionable, seen a future and hope in working with the ruling DPP.

Typical of the biblical wise-men from the east, who followed the heavenly signs and stars to reach their destination, Atupele chose to follow the DPP to get to his destination of maturing as a politician and leader by tapping wisdom from the experience of being in cabinet.

Atupele as a wise-man from the east also seems to know quite well this Akan proverb which goes “Ntimuka does not sit and doze off under the same tree whose fruit fell and killed his father, Ananse”.

The wise Atupele cannot work with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), whose fruit fell and killed the political ambitions of his father Bakili Muluzi in the 2009 general elections.

Working with the UDF, the MCP had chances to win the 2009 elections but that opportunity was squandered.

Atupele, cannot be sitting under the same tree whose fruit fell because he is wise enough.

Atupele has so far mastered the art of keeping his head elusive and avoid sitting under all trees whose fruits fell on his father’s head. At least, he knows now where to sit.

Dear readers, I guess you know this Yoruba saying: “You cannot step on the fool’s scrotum twice”.

Indeed, you cannot step on a fool’s scrotum twice because as his folly may not energize him to rebuke you the first time, but will have packed the miserable thing safely away by the time your legs makes the second mischievous attempt to step on it.

The MCP will never step on UDF twice, for there is the wise Atupele there.

But also, some fools can be stepped on twice. Talk of the People’s Party (PP) which was fooled in last elections and some parties, to fool it again by entering into losing coalitions.

Atupele, has learnt many lessons from his father and he will not be fooled again.

Yes, he is one lucky boy leading a party that has already learnt many bad lessons in the past.

Atupele saw how Bingu taught Bakili big political lessons.

He also witnessed how the slipping spinal discs deteriorated the health of his father, exacerbated by the frequent court appearances in the alleged theft charge.

Wth these, people know that Atupele, is a grown up and matured politician and has cut some teeth in politics.

Atupele’s political maturity is written all over in Parliament where he has been since 2004.

The new Muluzi in town, has always traded cautiously in Parliament and has posed as the next big to happen in politics.

His participation in parliamentary debates saw Atupele, once his father’s son, rising to one truly honourable member of Parliament and has gained respect from fellow parliamentarians. The secret to his rising is that he speaks only wisely in the August House.

As a government minister and member of the cabinet, President Peter Mutharika had this to say to the May, 2015 issue of New African magazine, on Atupele’s competence: “Thankfully, Honorable Atupele Muluzi is a competent person to be a minister in my government.”

Atupele’s level-headed supporters know that UDF’s working relationship with the DPP is wise.

Atupele, the wise-man from the east that he is, cannot follow a blind man. Atupele knows he is not following Peter Mutharika as a blind man.

Atupele knows the advantage of associating with the fellow wise men such Peter Mutharika.

Further, Atupele knows the wisdom in this other Yoruba proverb that: “A fly that never listens follows the corpse to the grave and get buried with it”. He knows.

But he trusts that President Peter Mutharika is a true friend and a friend of UDF indeed. If Mutharika weren’t a good friend, it could have already come out now.

UDF executive members such as Lucius Banda must only appreciate that his party president is wise.

Sometimes it happens that when you are not wise and your leader is wise, you wrongly suppose the leader is leading you astray.

But it’s only at the end of the journey that you appreciate that the leader made the best possible decision.

The political relationship between Atupele and Mutharika is thus not one of two fools but it is for the good of Malawians.

UDF is living its good days for being led by a wise-man from the east. Wise-men from the east never go astray, they always reach where the savour is born. (BY NYONI WA NYONI)

