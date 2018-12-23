At UTM, Ridicule Never Stops

Lucius Banda: A political hyena enveloped with a vicious hunger for power and control

Seriously, does UTM strive hard to find its collaborators? Or is it a mere coincidence that mostly failed, unpopular, recycled politicians (or wanna-be politicians for that matter) join the movement?

The latest example of a failed politician joining the string of even more failed politicians within the newly registered party, is none other than Lucius Banda, another run-of-the-mill musician, with flamboyant -to say the least- political aspirations.

To refresh your memory, Banda was -until August 2006- an MP for the district of Balaka North, but he opprobriously lost his seat because it was revealed that he presented false academic qualifications, a development which resulted in his arrest and his subsequent sentencing to 21 months of hard labour in Zomba prison. Banda was released in November 2006, three months (and two appeals) after his arrest. In order to get over his psychological trauma and to…popularise his ordeal -making a quick buck on the side- he…published an album (the epitome of ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade’).

The Political Hyna trying his luck with UDF

Banda tried his luck with the UDF but when things did not turn out for him the way he expected, he deserted to the UTM, well firstly because this is what was around (talking about real convictions and values…) and secondly because UTM is so desperate at the moment, it will take whatever it can get. Seriously…whatever. Well, it is no secret that Banda is all about the rich and famous life, coupled with a vicious hunger for power and control. Then again, that’s what UTM is also about, so it’s essentially a match made in heaven.

It goes without saying that people like Banda are an incarnation of our country’s ills and plight. People with no morality, no belief system, no sense of self-respect, dignity or righteousness. People obsessed with money, power and control, to the detriment of their fellow countrymen. People that go wherever the wind blows, hoping that their opportunistic mindset will lead them to fulfil their futile ambitions. That’s what Banda stands for, and that’s what UTM on its whole stands for, too. No surprise they found each other; ‘birds of a feather flock together’.

Like this: Like Loading...