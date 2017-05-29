At Ngolongoliwa’s Installation, APM Jokes About Kamlepo’s Self-Abduction Sit-down Comedy

President Peter Mutharika sent into stitches the crowd at Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa’s installation in Mulanje today as he tipped those that claim to know the so-called seven corrupt cabinet ministers on how to expose them.

Mutharika did not mention Kamlepo’s name in his joke but the gathering found it easy to relate it to a recent Kamlepo incident.

The issue of the said seven cabinet ministers started two years ago through a report in Malawi News.

The paper claimed that the seven minsters were linked to K236 billion case. The case is not necessarily a matter of corruption but an issue of lack of reconciliation of some government transactions.

The paper which quoted an anonymous source in only one line paragraph did not (and has failed to name the said officials so far) although President Mutharika has consistently called upon those who have the names to bring them forward for him to take action.

Addressing the crowd, Mutharika again said he does not know the said ministers. He again asked for the names and went further to suggest how those who claim to know the ministers should expose them.

“If you have problems giving me the names, just abduct them and tie them with blue or yellow strings and dump them at Capital Hill Roundabout. I will find them there,” said Mutharika, sending the crowd into a peal of laughter.

The laughter came about apparently because of a recent incident involving law maker Kamlepo who has been vocal about this so-called seven cabinet minsters and is suspected to be the one who fed Malawi News the lie.

Kamlepo was last month wanted by law enforcers in connection with his ownership of three vehicles that were stolen in South Africa and which he brought into the country without paying duty.

In his desperate escape bid, Kamlepo created a story that he was missing and was a week later found at Kwacha Roundabout in Blantyre looking very neat but his feet and hands tied with blue strings.

Quite against what he sought to achieve with this drama, the public has been overwhelming in its condemnation of this self-abduction stunt accusing him of trying to seek public sympathy regarding his car importation offences and divert attention from the case.

In his speech, Mutharika said it was the responsibility of every Malawian at every level of society to fight corruption.

“I cannot do it alone. I urge you to play your part. Report to the ACB, the police and Director of Public Prosecutions so that they take action. In the coming budget we have doubled allocation to ACB and made significant increases to the other institutions for them to be able to pursue corruption,” said the Malawi leader.

Mutharika also underlined his determination to develop the nation as evidenced by a number of projects his government is implementing. He cited construction of roads, hospitals, water infrastructure, energy investments including MAREP which will connect more 320 rural trading centres.

“We have also fixed the economy. At the time I came in, inflation was at 24 percent. Today it is at 14 percent. It means that prices of goods will start coming down making it possible for people to afford them. We have put the economy on the recovery path. Development partners agree that we are doing well,” he said.

Mutharika called upon Malawians aged over 16 to register for the National Registration Programme for them to be able to have national IDs.

The President urged people to apply themselves to duty with a sense of patriotism, integrity and hardwork for the nation to achieve sustainable development.

He urged Ngolongoliwa in particular to discharge his duties according to these principles to foster development in his community.

“Your subjects should not be afraid of you. They should love you and respect because of the way you relate with them. Be fair and be impartial in your delivery of justice among your subjects,” he said

