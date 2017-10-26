Astro Mobile supports Sand Music Festival

Astro Mobile, an Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider, has been unveiled as one of the sponsors of Sand Music Festival in Salima that will take place from October 27-29, 2017.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the company is primarily supporting Tay Grin’s performance at the festival. The superstar is Astro Mobile’s brand ambassador.

Astro Mobile General Manager Michael Gova said the company is excited to be part of the festival which celebrates Malawi’s music talent.

Gova, who suggested that the company might get involved more in the festival next year as well as similar initiatives on the local scene, said Astro Mobile’s brand is entrenched in African culture. This African culture is hugely identified by music and dance that is why the company believes the Sand Music Festival is a perfect platform for its brand.

“Astro Mobile defines itself as an Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider. Our mission is to give a voice to millions of Africans and everyone can agree that musicians or artists also give a voice to a lot of people in Malawi, this is the motivation for our involvement.

“We deliver eye-catching, top performance and affordable smartphones to our customers. We want to fill the gap in Malawi for those who are looking for amazing phones but have limited budgets. We are excited that a lot of people who will attend the festival will have the opportunity to know more about our brand,” Gova said.

As one of the sponsors, Astro Mobile will mount a stall where some of the gadgets will be sold. The company will also brand the festival area.

Astro is a rapidly expanding e-commerce company and a mobile and electronic solutions provider employing over 2000 people, with branches in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa. Its mission is to give a voice to millions of Africans citizens by providing a range of affordable, high quality smartphones throughout the continent; encapsulated in the company’s motto: “It’s All About You”. Some of the company’s awards and achievements are: Astro Mobile founder earns Top ICT Innovator of the Year Award at the ICT 2013 Achievers Award (2013); Assembly line for Mobile Phones & Digital Smart TVs is imported into Africa, Zimbabwe (September 2015); Astro Mobile Africa wins the ‘Outstanding Mature Business’ category award at the African Awards for Enterpreneurs) run by the African Leadership Network (October 2015); Astro Mobile wins the Gold Medal in the Telecommunications category at the Small to Medium Enterprises International Expo (October 2015); and Astro Mobile founder win the ZNCC Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2016).

