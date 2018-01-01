As We Enter 2018, Let Us All Focus On Our Collective Vision

My Fellow Malawians

As we enter the year 2018, let us all focus on our collective vision. Let us focus on moving forward.

In 2018, our focus is to make the economy perform better. Nothing works with a bad economy.

Malawi must rise from being an importing and consuming nation and become a producing and exporting nation. This is the first vision that you and I share.

By making Malawi a producing and exporting nation, we create more jobs and create wealth for Malawians.

To become a producing and exporting nation, we start with diversifying and commercializing agriculture through irrigation.

In the 2018, we expect the Greenbelt revolution to start empowering more communities. Time has come for our local farmers to become producing and exporting actors of the vision.

The Shire Valley Transformation project is beginning in the 2018. This is a Greenbelt project determined to empower 40,000 (forty thousand) farmers and their families.

The project will create more jobs as we process our produce for export.

Around mid-year in 2018, I expect to launch construction of canals.

We will pump water from Shire River and turn it into gravity-fed irrigation for the farmers. The first phase will begin with 22,300 (twenty-two thousand three hundred) hectares.

In 2018, we are also looking forward to beginning of another massive irrigation project on the scale of 24,000 (twenty-four thousand) hectares.

This is a smart farming project where Nchalo Farmers’ Association will partner with investors who are ready to spend $240 million (two hundred forty million dollars).

These are only some of the agricultural projects set to continue our Greenbelt revolution in 2018.

These projects come in addition to major projects like the Malawi Mango and the Salima Sugar projects where production is happening.

We also expect 100 Million dollars investment on 3 thousand hectares of commercial farming by a company called DF Agritech.

