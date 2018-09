The young lady featuring in some graphic video and referred to be Bruce Munthali’s daughter is a case of mistaken identity, Malawi Voice has learnt.

There has been trending on social media a ponographic video portraying a young lady some have alleged to be Bruce Munthali’s daughter.

According to verified information, the identification of the actor is incorrect and Malawi Voice understands it is the work of Munthali’s political rivals who are bent at tarnishing his image.

