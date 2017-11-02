Area 25 She-Devils Imprisoned For Six Years For ‘Causing Grievous Bodily Harm And Assaulting Fellow Woman’

The convicts are 27 year-old Thokozani Msiska from Enukweni, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba; Zelifa Phiri 27, from Setha village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji and 40 year-old Rodness Chisale feom Gonthi village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

They were arrested mid last month following a video clip that went viral on social media showing the women, among others, assaulting their fellow woman, identified as Anne Gawaza.

The video clip is alleged to have been shot at some brothel in Area 25C in the capital city.

They were consequently taken to court where they have been answering two counts of committing an act intended to cause grievous bodily harm and insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to Sections 235 and 137 of the Penal Code, respectively.

Initially, they were found guilty and convicted by the Nkukula Second Magistrate’s Court in Lumbadzi before transferring the case to Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court for sentencing.

On the first count, Justice Yona sentenced the women to six years imprisonment with hard and the offence of insulting the modesty of a woman has earned them four months imprisonment with hard Labour.